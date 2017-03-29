Lansingburgh water main replacement project impacting traffic

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday crews in Lansingburgh began a months-long project to replace a troublesome water main. The work will cause several road closures throughout the project.

The water main has been causing problems since a major break in January of 2016, when millions of gallons of water meant to supply Troy and either other surrounding communities, including Waterford and Halfmoon, spilled out onto the street.

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden says this infrastructure replacement project has a price tag of $3 million, all funded by a state grant.

As the work continues along the length of the water main, multiple road closures will be in effect. See below photo for a timeline of the project and all scheduled road closures.