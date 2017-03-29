Landslide threatens two buildings in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two homes in Amsterdam are facing demolition after a mudslide destroyed part of a retaining wall, bringing debris and rock into the street.

The end of Forbes Street in Amsterdam is still closed after part of a retaining wall collapsed on Monday.

On top of the hill, frozen pipes burst inside this privately owned, but also vacant home on Krisel Terrace, triggering a mudslide.

“Obviously the property wasn’t inspected in some time and that water was allowed to run unattended for quite a while to cause this,” Mayor Michael Villa said.

The problem could have been much worse.

Fortunately, both homes have been vacant for years but neighbors say that’s part of the problem.

“It would make me very nervous,” Alice Stride, of Amsterdam, said.

“The city doesn’t want to do anything with this stuff,” Lester Edgar, of Amsterdam, said.

Unless it’s city owned, they can’t do anything.

A mess handed to Mayor Villa’s administration and many before it.

“When we do foreclose we want to make sure that the property still has some value to it because obviously the longer you wait, the less it’s being maintained. We’re left with a house that is not able to be sold so we want to be aggressive and tackle this issue each and every year,” Mayor Villa said.

Helping families to grow and live here together for many generations

“I mean I have children and grandchildren and actually I’m a great grandmother recently so, you know, when they are grown and out of high school I’d like them to stay in Amsterdam,” Stride said.

The city will meet with council on Thursday to discuss what the homeowners should do about this home.

The city owns the vacant home at the bottom of the hill and if it is deemed unsafe they will take it down.

There is one occupied house on that street that was temporarily evacuated.