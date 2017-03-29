How to protect internet browsing history if protections repealed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Internet service providers may soon be able to sell users’ internet history and other personal information.

Both the U.S. House of Republicans and Senate voted to repeal internet privacy protections. The president is expected to sign the bill into law.

“Essentially, it gives Internet Service Providers, ISPs, the ability to collect, store and sell your personal information,” Gary Braglia with GreyCastle Security said.

Under the bill, providers could have access to users’ internet browsing history, e-mails, text messages and GPS locations, according to Braglia.

However, he said there are some steps that can be taken to protect information. One is to use a virtual private network, or VPN, which makes it look like you’re searching the web as someone else.

“Creates an encrypted tunnel for your internet traffic,” Braglia explained.

Braglia recommends always visiting websites with https in the link. By doing so, providers will only be able to see that you’re on a certain site.

“The specific transaction information itself will be encrypted,” he said.

However, nothing can protect you entirely.

“There’s no silver bullet,” Braglia said. “It’s just little things here and there you can do.”

Another step to take would be to use a browser called Tor, which makes your IP address anonymous.