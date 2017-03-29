Fundraiser held for local infant diagnosed with malignant brain tumor

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fundraiser was held Wednesday night in support of a baby boy who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Logan Fogg was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor two weeks ago. On Wednesday, the community came together to help with his recovery effects.

Despite undergoing some tough surgeries, the 4-month old is still smiling.

“He’s smiling, and he’s happy,” Logan Strong event coordinator Dani Klahr said.

Currently undergoing chemotherapy, Logan’s parents face the challenge of skyrocketing medical bills and basic necessities like food. A fundraiser was held at Glennpeter’s Jewelers to help.

“It’s very heartwarming to me; it really is,” Logan’s grandmother Cheryl Hendricks said. “It’s just amazing to me.”

Hendricks was overcome with emotion as she spoke to NEWS10 ABC about her grandson. She was also thankful for the support she’s received on social media.

“I think the hardest is just knowing and seeing how young he is to have to go through all this,” she said. “You know, the surgeries he’s had to get to where he is.”

In the meantime, doctors tell the family they remain “cautiously optimistic.”

Donate to help Logan and his family