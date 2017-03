MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Four people have been arrested in connection with an assault and robbery in Menands.

Keishawn Chaney, 20, Zacharihas Chaney, 21, Raymeen Cooper, 21, and Messiah Green, 21, are all accused of attacking a man and stealing his wallet and cell phone.

All four are facing felony charges and police were able to get the wallet and cell phone back to the victim.

All four people were remanded to Albany County Jail in lieu of bail.