Emergency communication grants awarded throughout NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York state is getting $45 million in grants to help emergency response systems and implement “next generation” 911 technology.

Each county will get to divvy up funding from the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to help communities communicate better, exchange valuable data, and streamline information to assist first responders.

“It is vital to emergency response to continually upgrade and enhance communications systems including 911 technologies. This grant funding allows counties and New York City to continue to make improvements to their emergency communications systems to help protect New Yorkers,” New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner John P. Melville said.

The fiscal year 2016 State Interoperable Communications grant awards are below:

County Award Amount Albany $1,000,417 Allegany $911,523 Broome $674,824 Cattaraugus $663,916 Cayuga $838,244 Chautauqua $657,306 Chemung $566,034 Chenango $456,553 Clinton $584,478 Columbia $516,279 Cortland $995,456 Delaware $447,657 Dutchess $682,199 Erie $1,096,094 Essex $798,157 Franklin $701,096 Fulton $437,407 Genesee $705,023 Greene $464,037 Hamilton $471,640 Herkimer $637,534 Jefferson $659,672 Lewis $539,653 Livingston $598,108 Madison $821,280 Monroe $1,459,024 Montgomery $447,091 Nassau $856,563 New York City $5,680,831 Niagara $673,193 Oneida $637,360 Onondaga $1,404,362 Ontario $716,143 Orange $757,344 Orleans $448,993 Oswego $886,284 Otsego $797,694 Putnam $482,829 Rensselaer $798,760 Rockland $853,925 Saratoga $874,563 Schenectady $610,436 Schoharie $436,557 Schuyler $398,500 Seneca $476,901 St. Lawrence $759,073 Steuben $862,857 Suffolk $1,118,377 Sullivan $680,727 Tioga $442,981 Tompkins $738,565 Ulster $521,553 Warren $523,375 Washington $709,086 Wayne $514,825 Westchester $677,239 Wyoming $474,197 Yates $355,205