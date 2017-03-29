Emergency communication grants awarded throughout NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York state is getting $45 million in grants to help emergency response systems and implement “next generation” 911 technology.
Each county will get to divvy up funding from the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to help communities communicate better, exchange valuable data, and streamline information to assist first responders.
“It is vital to emergency response to continually upgrade and enhance communications systems including 911 technologies. This grant funding allows counties and New York City to continue to make improvements to their emergency communications systems to help protect New Yorkers,” New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner John P. Melville said.
The fiscal year 2016 State Interoperable Communications grant awards are below:
|County
|Award Amount
|Albany
|$1,000,417
|Allegany
|$911,523
|Broome
|$674,824
|Cattaraugus
|$663,916
|Cayuga
|$838,244
|Chautauqua
|$657,306
|Chemung
|$566,034
|Chenango
|$456,553
|Clinton
|$584,478
|Columbia
|$516,279
|Cortland
|$995,456
|Delaware
|$447,657
|Dutchess
|$682,199
|Erie
|$1,096,094
|Essex
|$798,157
|Franklin
|$701,096
|Fulton
|$437,407
|Genesee
|$705,023
|Greene
|$464,037
|Hamilton
|$471,640
|Herkimer
|$637,534
|Jefferson
|$659,672
|Lewis
|$539,653
|Livingston
|$598,108
|Madison
|$821,280
|Monroe
|$1,459,024
|Montgomery
|$447,091
|Nassau
|$856,563
|New York City
|$5,680,831
|Niagara
|$673,193
|Oneida
|$637,360
|Onondaga
|$1,404,362
|Ontario
|$716,143
|Orange
|$757,344
|Orleans
|$448,993
|Oswego
|$886,284
|Otsego
|$797,694
|Putnam
|$482,829
|Rensselaer
|$798,760
|Rockland
|$853,925
|Saratoga
|$874,563
|Schenectady
|$610,436
|Schoharie
|$436,557
|Schuyler
|$398,500
|Seneca
|$476,901
|St. Lawrence
|$759,073
|Steuben
|$862,857
|Suffolk
|$1,118,377
|Sullivan
|$680,727
|Tioga
|$442,981
|Tompkins
|$738,565
|Ulster
|$521,553
|Warren
|$523,375
|Washington
|$709,086
|Wayne
|$514,825
|Westchester
|$677,239
|Wyoming
|$474,197
|Yates
|$355,205