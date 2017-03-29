Emergency communication grants awarded throughout NY

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York state is getting $45 million in grants to help emergency response systems and implement “next generation” 911 technology.

Each county will get to divvy up funding from the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to help communities communicate better, exchange valuable data, and streamline information to assist first responders.

“It is vital to emergency response to continually upgrade and enhance communications systems including 911 technologies. This grant funding allows counties and New York City to continue to make improvements to their emergency communications systems to help protect New Yorkers,” New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner John P. Melville said.

The fiscal year 2016 State Interoperable Communications grant awards are below:

County Award Amount
Albany $1,000,417
Allegany $911,523
Broome $674,824
Cattaraugus $663,916
Cayuga $838,244
Chautauqua $657,306
Chemung $566,034
Chenango $456,553
Clinton $584,478
Columbia $516,279
Cortland $995,456
Delaware $447,657
Dutchess $682,199
Erie $1,096,094
Essex $798,157
Franklin $701,096
Fulton $437,407
Genesee $705,023
Greene $464,037
Hamilton $471,640
Herkimer $637,534
Jefferson $659,672
Lewis $539,653
Livingston $598,108
Madison $821,280
Monroe $1,459,024
Montgomery $447,091
Nassau $856,563
New York City $5,680,831
Niagara $673,193
Oneida $637,360
Onondaga $1,404,362
Ontario $716,143
Orange $757,344
Orleans $448,993
Oswego $886,284
Otsego $797,694
Putnam $482,829
Rensselaer $798,760
Rockland $853,925
Saratoga $874,563
Schenectady $610,436
Schoharie $436,557
Schuyler $398,500
Seneca $476,901
St. Lawrence $759,073
Steuben $862,857
Suffolk $1,118,377
Sullivan $680,727
Tioga $442,981
Tompkins $738,565
Ulster $521,553
Warren $523,375
Washington $709,086
Wayne $514,825
Westchester $677,239
Wyoming $474,197
Yates $355,205

 

