ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The crew that saved a couple stranded on an Adirondack peak in December was honored.

New York State Police pilots Lt. Peter McLain and Sgt. Brian Rumril received awards from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for their work in helping rescue hiker Blake Alois and Madison Popolizio.

The couple was stranded on the top of Algonquin Mountain during a snow storm.

NYSP also renamed the chopper they used to the Algonquin Angel.