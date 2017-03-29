3/29 Pet Connection: Blossom

Blossom – 7 yr old Min Pin

Blossom came to the Humane Society with a severe injury to her back hip. We assumed she had been hit by a car and further x-rays confirmed that. The staff at the Humane Society took great care of her while she waited for surgery and now that her leg has been fixed she’s as good as new.

She is a social butterfly and loves other dogs. She’s great to take out for a walk and so small you could take her just about anywhere, then when she comes home she likes to bury herself in her blankets for a cozy nap! Now that Blossom is all healed up she’s looking for the loving home that she deserves.

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 518-434-8128