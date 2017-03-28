Women facing obstacles to addiction help

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There are not enough drug treatment spaces for women in New York state. That’s what treatment advocates say, far fewer than treatment spaces for men.

Alison Pecor’s aunt claims her niece was turned away from a treatment center days before because she wasn’t high enough to be accepted. Pecor is accused of killing her 18-month-daughter in a car crash last month.

NEWS10 ABC’s Anya Tucker became interested in this subject when a frantic mom called NEWS10 ABC saying she could not find a treatment facility for her adult daughter. I wanted to help her out.

Using the NYS Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services website, Anya Tucker made call after call.

At treatment facilities in Albany County alone, some calls went to voicemail or were busy.

Some are restricted to men only. And of all the facilities for women, most were full, with only one had a spot available.

“I think historically I think males have been identified with alcohol and addiction issues,” Keith Stack, Director of the Addictions Care Center of Albany, said.

Stack says the scourge of heroin has changed that.

He says it’s tough for women to find treatment and even tougher when an addict is also a mom.

“They are the primary caregiver so they may be reluctant to seek treatment.”

It’s the push behind the center’s next venture going up next door.

A new 20-bed residence for moms in recovery and their children is scheduled to open in the late summer or early fall.

Even while working on this story, yet another reminder of the need here.

EMTs responded to a woman who overdosed outside a shelter in Troy.

There is some good news, though, remembers the woman who called us? We were able to get her in touch with the Addictions Care Center of Albany.