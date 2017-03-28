Scientists turn spinach leaves into beating heart tissue

WORCESTER, Mass. (NEWS10) — A team of scientists at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute have transformed spinach leaves into beating heart tissue.

Researchers say they came up with the idea over lunch; salads of course.

First, scientists used detergent to strip the green spinach leaves of their cells, turning them translucent.

Then the seeded the cellulose structure of the spinach veins with human heart tissue. After several days the muscle cells began to beat, moving red dye through the spinach veins like blood through a human body.

Scientists say they hope their research could someday help treat heart attack patients.