ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A repeat drunk driver will spend the next two to six years behind bars.

Michael Jones was sentenced on Tuesday. He was also ordered to pay a hefty $2,000 fine.

When he was arrested back in September, police say he was visibly intoxicated and was driving on a revoked license from a previous DWI.

Police say he had three convictions in the past 10 years.

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to a felony charge.