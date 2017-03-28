Local man accused of possessing child porn arrested

Web Staff Published: Updated:

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Rotterdam man is facing charges for possessing child pornography.

Joshua Carkner, 28, turned himself in on Tuesday with his attorney.

This follows an undercover investigation by the Colonie Police Department’s Computer Crimes Unit.

According to a search warrant, computers, and computer storage devices were taken and sent to State Police to be forensically examined.

There’s no indication that he had contact with any underage victims or that any of the images or videos pictured local victims.

He was arraigned and released on $40,000 bail.

