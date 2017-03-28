Local business offering inclusive job opportunities

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local business Just a Buck is offering inclusive job opportunities.

“I absolutely love working here. It’s a wonderful opportunity because it’s such a humble store. There’s a more personal touch to everything,” Erin, a cashier, said.

So personal, that top level management of CWI all the way down to the employees of Just a Buck assembled and stocked the entire store. Now six months after opening, that all-inclusive mentality of sharing the workload is still how this store is run.

“There’s a lot of businesses that are bit more corporate businesses as far as dollar stores go, but this one we want to be able to help the community and be a part of it.”

Every cent paid to the store goes to benefiting the lives of those with developmental differences right here in the Capital Region.