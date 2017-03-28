Frustrated mom says TSA treated her and her disabled son “like dogs” during TSA pat-down

DALLAS (NEWS10) – A mother is livid after what happened to her young son at the airport.

The Texas mother is accusing TSA agents of detaining her disabled son for well over an hour.

Jennifer Williamson posted this video on Facebook expressing her concern.

“Let me make something else crystal clear. He set off no alarms,” Williamson wrote in the Facebook post. “He physically did not alarm at all during screening, he passed through the detector just fine. He is still several hours later saying ‘I don’t know what I did. What did I do?'”

She says the TSA agent deliberately kept them from their flight. All because she asked for her son to be screened a different way, since he has a sensory disorder.

The TSA released a statement saying all approved procedures were followed