Crews fighting massive fire in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews are currently fighting a massive fire in Cohoes on Saratoga Street.
Multiple fire departments are currently on scene helping to put out the fire.
Crews battle Cohoes fire
Crews battle Cohoes fire x
“I heard the smoke detectors going off because I was sleeping I rent out the room and I looked at the back in the back of the house was on fire. My first instinct was to get everybody out of the house,” Leroy Dalton said. “So I went to get my girlfriend out of the house, went upstairs and I got my sister and her two kids out of the house.”
No word on injuries.