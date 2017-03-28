Crews fighting massive fire in Cohoes

By Published: Updated:

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews are currently fighting a massive fire in Cohoes on Saratoga Street.

Multiple fire departments are currently on scene helping to put out the fire.

Crews battle Cohoes fire

“I heard the smoke detectors going off because I was sleeping I rent out the room and I looked at the back in the back of the house was on fire. My first instinct was to get everybody out of the house,” Leroy Dalton said. “So I went to get my girlfriend out of the house, went upstairs and I got my sister and her two kids out of the house.”

No word on injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s