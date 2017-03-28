Common Core testing returns across NY

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Common Core testing returns to public schools across New York.

Students are taking the English exam on Tuesday.

Several parents are expected to say no to the tests because they feel the controversial exam doesn’t accurately measure performance for third – eighth graders.

Last year, 250,000 students in the state opted out.

New this year, students in select districts will take the same test electronically. Like last year, Education Department says the test will have fewer questions.

There will also be no time constraints and no official evaluation consequences for teachers,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s