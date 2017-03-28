Common Core testing returns across NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Common Core testing returns to public schools across New York.

Students are taking the English exam on Tuesday.

Several parents are expected to say no to the tests because they feel the controversial exam doesn’t accurately measure performance for third – eighth graders.

Last year, 250,000 students in the state opted out.

New this year, students in select districts will take the same test electronically. Like last year, Education Department says the test will have fewer questions.

There will also be no time constraints and no official evaluation consequences for teachers,