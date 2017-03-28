Career fair being held at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A major opportunity for any job seekers out there.

The Empire State Plaza Convention Center will host the 18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Junior career fair.

More than 140 businesses will be there offering over 8,000 job opportunities.

There will also be Labor Department workshops and a resource room, available to job seekers who want to research opportunities and complete any online applications.

The event is free and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The turnout is expected to be large.

If you want to attend, organizers encourage you to pre-register online.