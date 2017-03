Harper

This guy is a really cool cat with lots of extra toes. He is senior but still has some spunk and gets along great with other cats. He’s a very sweet cat.

We counted his toes….7 on the front paws…6 on the back paws…

He is in great shape and truly is a wonderful guy ! Good with EVERYONE….dogs…cats…Kids.

His adoption fees for a Senior is Free….to anyone else, it has been reduced by 50%…we really want to get him the loving home that he deserves.

Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist 518-428-2994