Traffic headaches begin as Troy begins water main replacement project

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s day one of the Troy water main replacement project, bringing safety and security to those who live in the city and other municipalities who get water from the city.

All that construction could cause some traffic headaches.

While many are thrilled to see all this progress, others say it’s the start of a month’s long headache on the roads.

Breaking ground to replace a once broken water main. Crews started chopping up city streets to fix part of Troy’s century old piping on Monday.

The break caused a mess last January, where millions of gallons of water gushed from the ground below.

“It’s overdue for replacement,” Troy Mayor Patrick Madden said.

Mayor Madden praised the start of the project.

“It’s a good sign we’re going to sleep easier once we get in and start doing work on this.”

But those who live and work in the area say they’re settling in for months of traffic troubles.

Ahmed Alshoga owns a nearby One Stop Convenience shop. He says day one of construction caused more backups than usual as drivers avoid work zones.

“In the morning yeah backed up too many cars,” Alshoga said.

“It’s going to get worse as it goes along,” Willy Bryant, Troy resident, said.

Mayor Madden says it’s the price of progress.

“Just bear with us. This gives you reliability this assures that the water will continue flowing even if we have a break.”

The pipe will be replaced in increments on 121st Street between Third and 6th Avenue and on 5th Avenue between 121st and Northern Drive.

On Monday, the streets are being milled and prepped for excavation, and lane closures could happen at any time.

“Slow down the contractors are out here working under tough conditions and just be respectful of them and if you can avoid the route avoid the route.”

The city will update those closures as they happen on their website.