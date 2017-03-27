Suffocation risk prompts baby bib recall

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – More than 10,000 packages of baby bibs are being recalled. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the waterproof plastic backing on the Environments-brand bibs, poses a suffocation hazard to children.

No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The recall covers two styles of bibs; the “pocket” style and the “cover-up” style, which were sold in packages of twelve from January 2008 through October 2016. Look for SKU numbers 900822 or 900823, which can be found printed on the tag.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bibs and contact Discount School Supply for a refund. The company can be reached at 800-338-4430 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email.