Siena poll: New Yorkers opposed GOP healthcare bill, approval of Trump and Cuomo falls

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Siena College Research Institute released a new poll Monday morning taking a look at New Yorkers’ views on Governor Cuomo, New York budget issues, President Donald Trump, and the major topic of the last few weeks; the Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The poll showed New Yorkers to be generally supportive of Governor Cuomo and many of his budget proposals and generally opposed to President Trump and his handling of the Presidency. However, the poll revealed opinions to be starkly divided by party.

Opinions show a decline in President Trump’s favorability rating for the third consecutive month to 33% and an overall decline in his performance rating.

President Trump received positive approval ratings from Republican and Conservative New Yorkers at 73% and 65% respectively.

According to the poll, New Yorkers oppose the American Healthcare Act, the Republican alternative to the Affordable Care Act, by a 2 to 1 margin. Two-thirds of New Yorkers say lawmakers should keep and improve the ACA rather than repeal and replace it.

The poll, conducted before the American Healthcare Act was pulled from the House floor on Friday, showed New Yorkers generally opposed the AHCA by a tally of 56% to 27%.

Governor Cuomo’s favorability and performance ratings also fell from last month, with 48% of respondents saying they would vote to re-elect the governor.

New Yorkers generally supported Governor Cuomo’s proposals to extend the millionaire’s tax scheduled to expire at the end of 2017, and provide free college tuition at SUNY and CUNY schools to New York families making less than $250,000 a year.

The proposal to allow ride-sharing services like LYFT and UBER to operate across New York State still enjoys wide, bipartisan support (76%).

For more information, to see the full poll results, and read about the poll’s methodology, visit: https://www.siena.edu/news-events/article/by-two-to-one-margin-new-yorkers-opposed-ahca