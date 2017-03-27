Saint Rose urges students to talk to lawmakers about free tuition proposal excluding private schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The College of Saint Rose is speaking out against a free tuition proposal that leaves out private schools.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s free tuition proposal is still being developed. It states that free tuition will go to students whose family earns $125,000 or less each, but it only applies to SUNY and CUNY schools, including two-year community colleges.

The College of Saint Rose is a private school, so incoming students would not be eligible for the free tuition option. In response, the school sent an e-mail to its students urging them to speak to their lawmakers.

Two lines of the e-mail state: “You know what’s best for you. When you are able to make our own choices, you are much more likely to succeed.”

The e-mail stresses the worry of students not choosing a private college for their education.

Kyle Pratt is a junior at Saint Rose. He wrote an editorial for the school’s paper that states he’s in support of Cuomo’s plan.

“I think that’s potentially a possibility, but I also think that introducing a bunch of free tuition colleges to the area could also drive down college cost,” he said.

The email encouraged students to speak out on Twitter through #LimitlessLearningNY. Since then, a pool of tweets have flooded in supporting the school.

“I also think that they should recognize that there may be a lot of students on their campus don’t necessarily agree with them, and that they may agree with Gov. Cuomo’s plan to have free public tuition,” Pratt said.

Also on Twitter, the school is promoting a program called TAP, or Tuition Assistance Program. It would help residents pay for tuition at approved schools in New York State.

The free tuition proposal would require legislative approval. Lawmakers said they support the plan, but they still want more details before it moves forward.