REXFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new bridge connecting Clifton Park and Niskayuna is set to open this fall, replacing an existing bridge.

The Rexford Bridge is a $32.5 million project that will carry Route 146 traffic over the Mohawk River, linking Saratoga and Schenectady counties.

It replaces the existing two-lane bridge with a wider, four-lane bridge. The improvements should ease traffic congestion for commuters.