Rally held at the NY Statehouse for more homeless funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Homeless advocates say Governor Andrew Cuomo is not doing enough to help the homeless community.

The governor’s budget once again calls on both chambers to release two billion dollars in funding to build 100,000 units of affordable housing.

Some believe in Albany that it’s the loudest group that gets the most attention. Vocal New York, from the city, believes it.

Some choose to stand others sit blocking entrances to both the Senate and governor’s office. They’re arguing the governor’s efforts for the homeless are not enough.

“Since 2011, Homelessness has gone up in this state 41 percent, 41 percent that’s an absolute disgrace,” Robert Suarez, a Vocal New York member, said.

Robert Suarez is among 100 advocates that made the trip from the city to call on Gov. Cuomo to do more for those who go in and out of shelters and call the streets their home.

“We want to make sure that in New York state that we take care of our homeless problem, we don’t want to depend on the federal government.”

For some, standing their ground means they will be arrested for disorderly conduct here blocking the governor’s office, being it’s the only entrance in and out from this hallway. Those individuals have been taken away in handcuffs.

People at the rally say this means their message is getting across.

“It doesn’t scare us that they can put is in jail and take us off the streets, because we need homes for these people,” James McCullum said.

“We’re not ready to sacrifice another person living in the street, we rather go to jail than do that, so if being arrested sends that message, we want to send that message loud and clear,” Suarez said.

Suarez is giving the governor a choice, support the homeless or expect an end to his political career.

“I want to let you know that we will support you or we will be the ones who end you, we’re tired of hearing the governor talk, we want to see him move forward.”