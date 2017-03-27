Push to have police record all interrogations in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In 2014, Adrian Thomas was acquitted of the charges against him involving the death of his four-month-old son in 2008.

An appellate court ruled falsehoods by Troy detectives were coercive forcing Thomas to confess to a crime he did not commit.

Thomas now works and lives in Georgia, but came back to Albany on Monday to ask lawmakers to hold off on a bill until after Friday’s budget deadline.

Thomas along with three statewide organizations say a proposed bill to change when police are required record interrogations doesn’t go far enough.

They support a bill currently in the Assembly that would require all police departments to record all interrogations as soon as police enter the room.

Thomas says if the governor’s proposed bill passes it would be a slap in the face to people wrongfully convicted like him.

County public defenders say lawmakers should hold off any vote until after Friday’s budget deadline and not rush an issue as critical as this.