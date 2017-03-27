Police: Woman under the influence crashes car with kids inside

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Vermont woman is facing charges after police say she was driving under the influence with kids inside her vehicle.

Police say they arrested Nicole Harper, 31, after an investigation into a single car crash on Route 22A on Saturday.

Harper is accused of crashing into a utility pole, bringing live wires down across the road.

Three kids were in the car at the time of the crash.

Police say Harper was drinking prior to the crash and found an open bottle of Jagermeister in the car.

She was arraigned in Whitehall Court and ordered to reappear at a later date.

The kids were turned over to a relative.

Police say Harper and the kids received minor injuries in the crash.

 

