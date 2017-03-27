Police: Woman arrested on drug charges after asking officer for help unlocking car

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Troy woman who flagged down an officer for help with locked a car winds up arrested on weapon and drug charges.

Bethlehem Police say Natale Gwinn, 27, of Troy flagged down one of their officers last Thursday while he was patrolling the parking lot of the Glenmont Town Square Shopping Plaza. Gwinn indicated that she had locked her keys in her car and requested assistance from the officer.

Police say when the officer looked inside her car, he observed a pair of brass knuckles and remnants of marijuana cigarettes in her ashtray. They also say a subsequent search revealed that she had LSD in her possession.

Gwinn was arrested and charged with fourth-degree felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a violation of unlawful possession of marijuana. She was arraigned and remanded to Albany County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bail.