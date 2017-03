QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man for driving while ability impaired after they responded to a roll-over crash in Queensbury.

The crash happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Corinth Road near the intersection of Carey Road.

Police say Vincent Potter, 38, was driving one of the vehicles and failed to keep right and was driving under the influence of drugs.

He was processed and later released to appear in Queensbury at a later date.