ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Morris Street Monday morning.

Police say a man entered the emergency room at Albany Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound to his arm.

The victim, according to police, was shot while on the 100 block of Morris Street.

The man was treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albany Police at (518)-462-8039.