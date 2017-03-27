Parents on edge as Cheshire Elementary School at risk of closure

CHESHIRE, Mass. (NEWS10) – A Berkshire County elementary school could be closing soon, and parents claim the process to reach that decision is unfair.

The fate of Cheshire Elementary School hangs in the balance. The school board voted Monday on a budget that could have ripple effects for years to come.

Parents said the school is a staple in the community, but it could soon be closing its doors. In an effort to save money for the school district, Cheshire students would be sent elsewhere next year.

“It’s unfortunate. The decision that they made did not seem like it was in the best interest of the children.”

Pre-K through the third grade would move to CT Plunkett Elementary in Adams. Any child in fourth grade or above would go to Hoosac Valley High School.

A 4 to 3 vote by the school board in favor of the change has many parents wondering what’s next for their kids. Meanwhile, the school board and superintendent said they have the best interest for the students in mind.

“I want to make things clear,” Superintendent Dr. Robert Putnam said. “This is a drastic step, but it is a step to preserve things in the district.”

Some parents are fighting for a little more time to find another way to save the district money. Others are already preparing for the worst.

“If our school closes, we will look to school choice in another town.”

It remains an uphill battle for those who want to see the school stay open. Monday’s vote for the budget failed.

Another emergency meeting is scheduled on Wednesday night.