New rules go into effect for the Social Security Administration

WISH Published:

WASHINGTON (WISH) – New rules go into effect for the Social Security Administration on Monday.

A treating physician’s opinion won’t mean as much when someone is filing a disability claim.

The new regulations eliminate what’s called the “treating-physician rule.”

Until now, that rule required the SSA to give significant weight to a doctor’s report that would support someone’s claims for disability. The rule change means it will be harder for people to prove they are entitled to disability payments when making a new claim.

Currently, the number of people receiving disability payments in the United States is about 8.8 million, which is the lowest level in almost five years.

The rule changes were published in the Federal Register on January 18, 2017.

