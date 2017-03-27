New Girl Scouts patch celebrates 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new Girls Scouts patch celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New York was unveiled Monday.

Women gained the right to vote in 1917 in the state, three years before the 19th amendment granted suffrage to women across the United States.

“The civics component of Girls Scouting is critical in helping girls understand the importance of voting and the electoral process. Not just here, but around the world. Democracy is not a spectator sport,” Mary Buszuwski, Chief Executive Officer, Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York, said. “Our hope is that this patch program will encourage all of our girls to have a better understanding of the significance of participating in our democratic system, from exercising their right to vote, to running for office, to serving their constituents with the same passion for service and values that they learned as a Girl Scout.

The governor’s office says all seven Girl Scouts councils will participate in the patch program.

The seven New York Girl Scouts Councils participating in the patch program are:

Girl Scouts Council of Greater New York, Inc.

Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, Inc.

Girl Scouts of Nassau County, Inc.

Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York, Inc.

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, Inc.

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County, Inc.

Girl Scouts of Western New York