Man accuses City of Amsterdam, police officers of racial profiling

Web Staff Published:

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Amsterdam and two of its police officers are facing a lawsuit accused of racial profiling.

Ryan Bergh, who is a black man, accused two officers, Jeff Lisicki and VJ Rathore, of targeting him because of his race after a five-gallon bucket of marijuana was delivered to Bergh’s home.

The landlord then called the police. Bergh claims when officers arrived, they searched his car without permission but didn’t search the cars of his girlfriend and two other family members, all white.

He’s now suing for unlawful search, right to equal protection, conspiracy, and due process.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s