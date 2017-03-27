Man accuses City of Amsterdam, police officers of racial profiling

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Amsterdam and two of its police officers are facing a lawsuit accused of racial profiling.

Ryan Bergh, who is a black man, accused two officers, Jeff Lisicki and VJ Rathore, of targeting him because of his race after a five-gallon bucket of marijuana was delivered to Bergh’s home.

The landlord then called the police. Bergh claims when officers arrived, they searched his car without permission but didn’t search the cars of his girlfriend and two other family members, all white.

He’s now suing for unlawful search, right to equal protection, conspiracy, and due process.