Lawsuit filed over access to Fort Ann cemetery

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A lawsuit has been submitted to the New York Supreme Court after dozens of people say they can’t access their loved one’s graves.

Nearly 200 veterans are buried in this cemetery but many of their families say they don’t have access to those plots and they’re blaming a local campground owner.

Christine Milligan is the commander of the Fort Ann American Legion. She says the gravesites here date back to the Revolutionary War.

“We are very upset. It’s very disrespectful. He doesn’t seem to get it.”

It’s this fence at the back of Brown’s Cemetery that’s causing the problem.

“We’re not talking about a farm field or a baseball field or the neighbor’s wood lot. We’re talking about an actual cemetery that’s been there long before this man was even thought of.”

Milligan’s is just one of several names on this lengthy lawsuit against Ed Paradis and Moose Hillock campground.

“We have veterans that have been buried there since the revolutionary war all the wY up to present day. I have legion members who have family there plus they want to be buried in there also.”

Milligan says the fence got rid of the access road to much of the cemetery. She says during a recent veteran’s burial it was a major issue.

“His widow could barely get up in there. Most family members had to stage down on the road.”

That’s what caught the attention of attorney Bill Nikas, who is representing the more than 30 plaintiffs for free.

“Even the hearse was not able to get to the rear of the cemetery where the grave site was. So she had to stay in her car while the ceremony was conducted. All the decades I’ve practiced I’ve never run into a personality like this. I have no explanation for his conduct.”

Paradis’ Attorney Mark Rehm says he didn’t want to comment on the specifics of the lawsuit. He only would say his client wanted to maintain a positive relationship with the community.

Milligan says that relationship has already been tarnished.

“I just can’t sit back and let it happen. You’ve got to stand up and say wait a minute. Enough is enough.”

She says now she’ll stand up for those who are buried there and no longer have a voice.

“We’re doing it not only for our veterans. We’re doing it for every single family in there from day one.”

Milligan says the American legion plans on having at least a few more burials this spring. They hope all of this is sorted out by then.