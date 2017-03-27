Girl burns hands while making homemade slime

ROCKLAND, Mass. (NEWS10) – A girl in Massachusetts is recovering after getting burned on a popular do-it-yourself project.

Kathleen Quinn was making homemade slime last weekend. While she was at sleep-over, she noticed her hands were in pain.

Her parents took her to a local hospital where it was determined the girl’s hands had second and third-degree burns.

“It was like crying in pain. ‘My hands hurt, my hands hurt.’ And we looked at them and they were covered in blisters,” Siobhan Quinn, Kathleen’s mom, said.

The doctors determined that Quinn’s blisters came from extended exposure to borax one, which is an ingredient in homemade slim