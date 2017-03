GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Farnsworth Middle School in Guilderland will dismiss students early at 11:35 a.m. Monday, according to the Guilderland School District’s twitter account.

Due to a water main break, FMS students will be dismissed at 11:35 a.m. today. All afterschool and evening activities are canceled. — Guilderland Schools (@GuilderlandCSD) March 27, 2017

The early dismissal is due to a water main break.

All afterschool and evening activities are canceled for Monday.