Family speaks out after mother charged with 18-month-old daughter’s death

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Alison Pecor’s aunt spoke out after her niece Ashley Pecor, 20, is accused of causing her own daughter’s death in a crash.

Stephanie Charbonneau wants to spread awareness about the seriousness of addiction.

“When they say that something like this is the worst nightmare, it’s an understatement,” Charbonneau said.

There’s much more to a tragic fatal crash in Hadley last month, that took the life of 18-month-old Gracelynn Madison. Her mother accused of being under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs at the time of the crash.

While in the throes of addiction, Pecor tried to get herself help, according to her aunt, who says they had door after door shut in their face.

“We spent three days calling every rehab center trying to admit her. They basically said, are you high now to her and she said no and they said well I don’t know why you’re calling and they hung up on her.”

Charbonneau says Pecor was homeless at one point weeks before the accident and Charbonneau says she was taking care of Gracelynn.

She says prescription drugs were only part of Pecor’s addiction.

“Basically what we were told is unless it was court mandated or she overdosed that she wouldn’t be accepted into a rehab setting just on her own free will.”

Charbonneau says she’s speaking out in honor of Gracelynn

“I think about her every day and every minute of the day.”

She hopes her voice prevents another family from this kind of nightmare.

“I don’t want to see another child hurt. She is my fight. She is my strength. She gives me purpose and she gives me the purpose of trying to help other people.”

Charbonneau says she’s not excusing the choices Pecor made but wants to get help for addiction to become an easier process for others.

“She was reaching out for help. She was trying to do what was best for Gracelynn. Everyone has to take initiative to kind of get this epidemic of heroin and opiates and everything under control. Together as a whole, we can address this problem.”

Charbonneau says Pecor did spend some time in rehab but says the facility could only keep her for eight days.

Pecor is charged with vehicle assault and vehicular manslaughter. The driver Pecor is accused of hitting head on suffered severe injuries in the crash.