Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police department

The Associated Press Published:
Matias Ferreira, center, receives his diploma during his graduation from the Suffolk County Police Department Academy at the Health, Sports and Education Center in Suffolk, Long Island, New York, Friday, March 24, 2017. Ferreira, a former U.S. Marine Corps lance corporal who lost his legs below the knee when he stepped on a hidden explosive in Afghanistan in 2011, is joining a suburban New York police department. The 28-year-old graduated Friday from the Suffolk County Police Academy on Long Island following 29 weeks of training. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) – A U.S. Marine Corps veteran who lost his legs below the knee after stepping on an explosive in Afghanistan is joining a suburban New York police department.

Matias Ferreira just completed 29 weeks of training at the Suffolk County Police Academy on Long Island.

After a graduation ceremony Friday, the 6-foot-1 (1.9-meter), 215-pound (98-kilogram) rookie will be in a patrol car next week.

Ferreira was a lance corporal in the Marines in 2011 when he was injured. He was leading a team at a compound of suspected Taliban fighters when he jumped off a roof and onto a hidden bomb.

Within three months he was up and walking on prosthetic legs. He’s played on a softball team of wounded veterans. He also is a scuba diver, skydiver and motorcycle rider.

