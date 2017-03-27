Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police department

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) – A U.S. Marine Corps veteran who lost his legs below the knee after stepping on an explosive in Afghanistan is joining a suburban New York police department.

Matias Ferreira just completed 29 weeks of training at the Suffolk County Police Academy on Long Island.

After a graduation ceremony Friday, the 6-foot-1 (1.9-meter), 215-pound (98-kilogram) rookie will be in a patrol car next week.

Ferreira was a lance corporal in the Marines in 2011 when he was injured. He was leading a team at a compound of suspected Taliban fighters when he jumped off a roof and onto a hidden bomb.

Within three months he was up and walking on prosthetic legs. He’s played on a softball team of wounded veterans. He also is a scuba diver, skydiver and motorcycle rider.