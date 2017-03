WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are battling a large fire at a building near Washington Avenue and 7th Street in Waterford.

Sounding the alarms for all firefighters to get out of the building pic.twitter.com/AvISiIkPS5 — Samantha DiMascio (@SDiMascioWTEN) March 27, 2017

The Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services tweeted about the fire at 8:47 Monday morning, encouraging people to avoid the area.

Working structure fire Washington Ave in Waterford. Avoid the area. #Saratoga — Saratoga County OES (@SaratogaOES) March 27, 2017

