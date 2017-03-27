3/27 Pet Connection: Waggi

Waggi- 5 year old mastiff mix

****Believe it or not…this wonderful dog sat at a shelter in Northern NJ for one year before making his way up here……

“Hi! Waggi here! I am a confident, outgoing, affectionate boy. I enjoy meeting new people and absolutely thrive on human contact. I am playful with toys, but will gladly swap even my most beloved toy for a treat. Although I can sometimes be energetic, I settle down beautifully on my walks. I can pull hard on my leash at times, but I walk nicely in a harness and overall am not difficult to walk. I easily pass distractions – joggers, bikes, and other dogs with no issues at all. I sometimes jump up when I’m excited, but I correct well.

I do a lovely sit and have great focus. I am very treat motivated! My size and energy level would make me best suited toward a home with older teenagers and adults. I am a real sweetheart through and through, but I am a big boy and could easily knock down a smaller child when I am feeling silly. I’d especially love some active adults who can take me out and about… I love being in the middle of everything!

As for other dogs, I enjoy the company of most pups. A dog of a similar size and temperament might be the best match for me, since I did live with a large, young male in my former home. Please bring your canine pal along with you when you visit and we’ll see how we hit it off.”

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 518-434-8128