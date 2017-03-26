Will NYC invite the ‘Fearless Girl’ to stay on Wall Street?

VERENA DOBNIK, The Associated Press
A statue titled "Fearless Girl" faces the Wall Street bull, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in New York. A big investment firm, State Street Global Advisors, put the statue there to highlight International Women's Day. The work by artist Kristen Visbal. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — Should the “Fearless Girl” stand up to Wall Street’s charging bull forever?

That’s the question New York City officials are facing after the statue of a ponytailed girl in a windblown dress went up in front of the bronze bull early this month and immediately became a tourist draw and internet sensation.

What was intended as a temporary display to send the message that corporations should put more women on their boards is now getting a second look in light of the popularity and an online petition.

But does keeping the girl past an April 2 deadline forever alter the meaning of the bull?

The artist who created the bull as a symbol of America’s economic strength has said it would. He wants the girl gone.

