Where does the Union men’s hockey program go from here?

SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – Senior Captain Mike Vecchione and Junior Spencer Foo both said the 10-3 loss to Penn State “sucked”.

I think brutal might be the best word to describe the way the Union men’s hockey team’s season came to an end Saturday.

But now the question is where does the program go from here?

Rick Bennett’s under contract another five seasons.

As for Hobey Baker finalists, Vecchione and Foo…

El Capitan is one of six seniors definitely gone.

Vecchione told the Daily Gazette he expects to sign with an NHL team within the week.

Foo is only a junior, so he could come back and play with his brother Parker, who will be a freshman at Union next year.

Time will tell in the meantime. In the meantime, Vecchione and Bennett reflected on the Capitan’s career in Schenectady.

“I couldn’t be happier with my four years here at Union. Obviously, I got to win a National Championship and a couple other trophies here and there. But the culture the guys set my freshman year and learning from those guys it was just an amazing experience. It’s nice to get the program back to where I found it,” said Vecchione.

“He had a, I can’t even say, tremendous career. It’s beyond tremendous. He had numerous chances to go and he came back. You know and he was loyal to his teammates and I always appreciate that. And he finished his degree early and that says a lot about mike as a student-athlete as well, “said Bennett.

The Philadelphia Flyers are said to have an interest in both Vecchione and Foo.