Vermont House to vote on marijuana bill

By Published:
Credit: Pixabay

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – House lawmakers in Vermont are expected to vote on a measure to legalize the use and possession of small amounts of marijuana for adults.

It was uncertain if the measure would pass out of the House Judiciary Committee last week, but the bill passed 8-3 during an unscheduled vote last Wednesday. The full House will take a vote on the measure Monday.

The bill would make it legal for adults to possess up to one ounce of pot and two plants under the measure but does not create a regulatory system for selling and taxing pot.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s