Sports enthusiasts meet in Albany, forge lifelong bonds

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Okay, pop quiz! What’s the only place you can find players like Cal Ripken Jr., Mariano Rivera, and the legendary Derek Jeter al in one place? Right here in Albany.

Got a favorite player? Team? Chances are it’s right here.

“This is Mike Trout, autograph shoes that he produces through Nike,” said a vendor.

“I have a lot of stars, hall of famers. Just to name a few – Cal Ripken Jr, and Nolan Ryan,” said Bruce Bishop.

Bruce Bishop has been coming to the Albany Sports Card and Memorabilia Show for almost a decade.

“I just love it. I love watching it, I love playing it. It’s just part of my life,” said Bishop.

His collection is never-ending. Same with his passion.

“You have to enjoy the hobby to do this and hopefully the younger generation will catch on to this and keep collecting,” said Bishop.

“It’s the thrill of the hunt. It’s basically trying to chase down cards that you are looking for,” said Scott Trudell.

Attracting the younger generation is what managing partner Scott Trudell hopes to do. That’s why kids 12-and under are allowed in for free.

Bonds forged here usually last a lifetime.

“Friendships have grown over the years and we have a lot of the same vendors that come in and rotate in and out of our shows. You become close with these guys,” said Trudell.

Father and son duo Joe and Vinny, look forward to this time together.

“I enjoy collecting and buying and dealing with the people, talking about sports.”

The friendships come easy, but if you want to get your hands on the goods, you better start saving now.

“And how much is that one worth? The high book on this one is over 2,000 dollars,” said vendor.

I’m having no luck today folks, but if you’re interested in coming down and checking things out, they’ll be back next month.