SEFCU hosts 24th annual ‘Bowl for Kids’ Sake’ benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters

GUILDERLAND, NY (NEWS10) – For the 24th year in a row, SEFCU hosted a benefit to support a mentoring program helping local kids to stay on the right path.

They held their annual ‘Bowl for Kids’ Sake’ Sunday at Westlawn Lanes in Guilderland. Proceeds will go towards he big brothers big sisters program which helps match vulnerable kids with adult mentors to give support and companionship.

“This program changes lives. It’s proven to change their behavior, their schooling, their ability to stay away from drugs away from bad behavior, “said SEFCU President Michael Castellana.

To date, the event has raised more than $400,000.