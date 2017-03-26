NY officials warn not to attract bears with food

By Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Black bears are active again with warmer weather, and New York officials are warning people not to attract them with food left outside.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says most nuisance bear encounters happen when hungry bears are attracted to human food sources.

If you live in an area near bears, take down bird feeders after April 1 and store garbage in a secure building. Clean barbeque grills before night time and don’t intentionally feed bears.

New York is home to more than 6,000 bears.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s