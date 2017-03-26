NY officials warn not to attract bears with food

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Black bears are active again with warmer weather, and New York officials are warning people not to attract them with food left outside.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says most nuisance bear encounters happen when hungry bears are attracted to human food sources.

If you live in an area near bears, take down bird feeders after April 1 and store garbage in a secure building. Clean barbeque grills before night time and don’t intentionally feed bears.

New York is home to more than 6,000 bears.