Lack of homes on the market causing problems for the Capital Region

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – With the start of spring, more people are heading out and looking for a home to buy. But will you be able to find a place for you to call home?

According to the Greater Capital Association of Realtors, the number of homes for sale in the Capital Region dropped 19 percent last month compared to February of 2016.

One issue is there are less affordable homes for sale. Another is people are buying properties as soon as they hit the market.

There are also more buyers right now because interest rates are low. A salesperson for Berkshire Hathaway in Albany says this has become a big challenge for the market.

“Sellers haven’t really caught onto that yet that this is a great time to be listing their property. There are a lot of buyers out there that aren’t finding what they’re looking for and it’s just a matter of getting their properties out there,” said Matthew Wendt.