FBI conducting search in South Carolina for remains of Rochester teen Brittanee Drexel

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (NEWS10) – There are new details tonight in the search for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen in 2009.

The FBI is conducting a search in South Carolina related to the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel, a teen from Rochester, New York. Crews searched a wooded area Friday and Saturday but would not comment any further.

Investigators believe she was killed after traveling to the McClellanville area from Myrtle Beach.

An FBI agent’s court testimony alleges that Drexel was abducted and gang raped at a “stash house” in the McClellanville area, shot after trying to escape, and then her body was fed to alligators.

There is still a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects wanted in connection to Brittanee’ s death.