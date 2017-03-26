Albany Med staff members, families shave heads in support of childhood cancer

By Published:

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – It was a big day for local kids battling cancer. Over 26 area fire departments worked with staff at Albany Med to raise money for research.

After a parade from Crossgates Mall to the Westmere Fire Department, several doctors and nurses from Albany Med stood with their young patients by shaving their heads.

Money raised benefits the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer in Albany. Since 2008, St. Baldrick’s has awarded the center with more than $289,000 in funding, supporting local families in their fights.

“The only thing I can say to folks is you just got to stay positive surround yourself with people that have been there and are positive and just put the support and trust in the medical staff that can help save lives and organizations like St. Baldrick’s that hopefully find funding medicine and things to eradicate this,” said Josh Lare.

This year more than 80 people pledged to shave their heads at the Westmere Fire Department.

St. Baldrick’s raised a total of $65,196.25 during the event.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s