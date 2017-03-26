Albany Med staff members, families shave heads in support of childhood cancer

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – It was a big day for local kids battling cancer. Over 26 area fire departments worked with staff at Albany Med to raise money for research.

After a parade from Crossgates Mall to the Westmere Fire Department, several doctors and nurses from Albany Med stood with their young patients by shaving their heads.

Money raised benefits the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer in Albany. Since 2008, St. Baldrick’s has awarded the center with more than $289,000 in funding, supporting local families in their fights.

“The only thing I can say to folks is you just got to stay positive surround yourself with people that have been there and are positive and just put the support and trust in the medical staff that can help save lives and organizations like St. Baldrick’s that hopefully find funding medicine and things to eradicate this,” said Josh Lare.

This year more than 80 people pledged to shave their heads at the Westmere Fire Department.

St. Baldrick’s raised a total of $65,196.25 during the event.