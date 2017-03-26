Albany Academy wins back-to-back Class A Federation titles

By Published: Updated:

GLENS FALLS, NY (NEWS10) – Sunday, the Albany Academy Cadets defeated the PSAL champs Walton high School 76-46 to claim back-to-back Class A Federation titles.

The Cadets were led by Senior Hameir Wright, who scored 16 points, and was named tournament Most Valuable Player.

Wright will be going to college prep school Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.He will be making his college decision at the end of the summer. He is currently being looked at by 15-20 schools.

In four years, the Cadets have made three Federation title games.

They also won last year and in 2013.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s