Albany Academy wins back-to-back Class A Federation titles

GLENS FALLS, NY (NEWS10) – Sunday, the Albany Academy Cadets defeated the PSAL champs Walton high School 76-46 to claim back-to-back Class A Federation titles.

The Cadets were led by Senior Hameir Wright, who scored 16 points, and was named tournament Most Valuable Player.

Wright will be going to college prep school Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.He will be making his college decision at the end of the summer. He is currently being looked at by 15-20 schools.

In four years, the Cadets have made three Federation title games.

They also won last year and in 2013.